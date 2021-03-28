Breakeven Is Near for Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)
We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ebiquity plc's (LON:EBQ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent media and marketing consultancy worldwide. The UK£25m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£3.9m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ebiquity will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.
Ebiquity is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 British Media analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of UK£652k in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 136% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.
Underlying developments driving Ebiquity's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.
Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Ebiquity currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Ebiquity's case is 64%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.
