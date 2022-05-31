Breakeven Is Near for Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Peninsula Energy Limited's (ASX:PEN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$1.4m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.2m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Peninsula Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Peninsula Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$1.0m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 102% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Peninsula Energy's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Peninsula Energy has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making oil and gas company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

