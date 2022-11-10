Breakeven Is Near for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Pure Storage, Inc.'s (NYSE:PSTG) future prospects. Pure Storage, Inc. provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The US$8.9b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$143m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Pure Storage's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 19 industry analysts covering Pure Storage, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$3.9m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 115%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Pure Storage given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Pure Storage currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Pure Storage's case is 75%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

