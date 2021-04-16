Breakfast burrito catches TSA agent’s attention. An ingredient led to arrest in Texas

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A breakfast burrito with an “unusual” lump caught the attention of a TSA agent in Texas, officials say.

The officer was conducting routine security checks of carry-on luggage April 2 at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston when something unidentified appeared on the X-ray screen, according to the the Transportation Security Administration.

When an officer asked for the burrito to be unwrapped, the traveler insisted it was only food, officials say. Again the officer asked for the burrito to be unwrapped.

The officer screened the burrito a second time, revealing what appeared to be black tape around a “large organic mass,” officials say.

Suspicious of the ingredients, the officers asked Houston police officers for assistance and they determined the lump was crystal meth, officials say.

“Although (transportation security officers) don’t actively screen for illicit drugs at airport security checkpoints, they are required to contact airport law enforcement when they come across suspected drugs in carry-on luggage or on a passenger,” the TSA said in a news release.

The traveler, who was not identified, was arrested, officials say.

Dog sniffs out breakfast burritos and finds $60,000 worth of fentanyl inside, feds say

Recommended Stories

  • Semi driver stung by bee veers off highway, loses load of cheese in lake, WA cops say

    Cheese rolled into a nearby lake.

  • Washington seeks to expose Russian intelligence activity

    The US has published a vast trove of amount of information about Russian intelligence activities.

  • MyPillow guy’s social network launch falls flat

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Search for kayaker’s body suspended after dog was found in Colorado lake, cops say

    A dog wearing a flotation device was rescued after a capsized kayak was spotted, officials said.

  • Teen locked in storage unit for 5 days while man sexually assaulted her, Texas cops say

    He was arrested Wednesday.

  • Second body pulled from water as 11 remain missing on capsized boat off Gulf Coast

    The search for survivors continues.

  • Germany's Merkel receives shot of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel received her first shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, her spokesman said on Twitter. "I am happy that I received the first vaccination with AstraZeneca," the Twitter post quoted Merkel, 66, as saying. Germany's vaccine regulator has recommended limiting the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine to those aged over 60, citing risks of a rare clotting condition.

  • How to Start a War

    Wars often arise from uncertainty. When strong countries appear weak, truly weaker ones take risks they otherwise would not. Sloppy braggadocio and serial promises of restraint can trigger wars, too. Empty tough talk can needlessly egg on aggressors. But mouthing utopian bromides convinces bullies that their targets are too sophisticated to counter aggression. Sometimes announcing “a new peace process” without any ability to bring either novel concessions or pressures only raises false hopes — and furor. Every new American president is tested to determine whether the United States can still protect friends such as Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Israel. And will the new commander in chief deter U.S. enemies Iran and North Korea — and keep China and Russia from absorbing their neighbors? Joe Biden, and those around him, seem determined to upset the peace they inherited. Soon after Donald Trump left office, Vladimir Putin began massing troops on the Ukrainian border and threatening to attack. Putin earlier had concluded that Trump was dangerously unpredictable, and perhaps best not provoked. After all, the Trump administration took out Russian mercenaries in Syria. It beefed up defense spending and upped sanctions. The Trump administration flooded the world with cheap oil to Russia’s chagrin. It pulled out from asymmetrical missile treaties with Russia. It sold sophisticated arms to the Ukrainians. The Russians concluded that Trump might do anything, and so waited for another president before again testing America. In contrast, Biden often talks provocatively — while carrying a twig. He has gratuitously called Putin “a killer.” And he warned that the Russian dictator “will pay a price” for supposedly interfering in the 2020 election. Unfortunately, Biden’s bombast follows four years of a Russian-collusion hoax, fueled by a concocted dossier paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the campaign of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Biden and others claimed Trump was, in the words of Barack Obama’s former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, a “Russian asset.” If Biden is seeking to provoke a nation with more than 6,000 deliverable nuclear weapons, he is certainly not backing up his rhetoric with force. Biden may well decrease the Pentagon budget. He also seems to have forgotten that Trump was impeached for supposedly imperiling Ukraine, when in fact he sold Ukraine weapons. While Biden was talking loudly to Putin, his administration was being serially humiliated by China. Chinese diplomats dressed down their American counterparts in a recent meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. They gleefully recycled domestic left-wing boilerplate that a racist America has no moral authority to criticize China. If Trump was unpredictably blunt, Biden is too often predictably confused. And he appears frail, sending the message to autocracies that America’s commander in chief is not fully in control. Biden has not, as he promised, demanded from China transparency about the origins of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan. By summer, that plague may have killed 600,000 Americans. More disturbing, as Russia puts troops on the Ukrainian border, China is flying into Taiwanese airspace, testing its defenses — and the degree to which the United States cares. For a half-century, American foreign policy sought to ensure that Russia was no closer to China than either was to the United States. Now, the two dictatorships seem almost joined at the hip, as each probes U.S. responses or lack thereof. Not surprisingly, North Korea in late March resumed its firing of missiles over the Sea of Japan. In the Middle East, Biden inherited a relatively quiet landscape. Arab nations, in historic fashion, were making peace with Israel. Both sides were working to deter Iranian-funded terrorists. Iran itself was staggered by sanctions and recession. Its arch-terrorist mastermind, General Qasem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike. Under Trump, the United States left the Iran nuclear deal, which was a prescription for the certain Iranian acquisition of a nuclear weapon. The theocracy in Tehran, the chief sponsor of terror in the world, was in its most fragile condition in its 40 years of existence. Now, U.S. diplomats bizarrely express an interest in restoring cordial relations with Iran, rebooting the Iran deal, and dropping sanctions against the regime. If all that happens, Iran will likely get a bomb soon. More importantly, Iran may conclude that the United States has distanced itself from Israel and moderate Arab regimes. One of two dangers will then arise. Either Iran will feel it can up its aggression, or its enemies will conclude they have no choice but to take out all Iranian nuclear facilities. Biden would do well to remember old American diplomatic adages about speaking softly while carrying a big stick, keeping China and Russia apart, being no better friend (or worse enemy), and letting sleeping dogs lie. © 2021 The Center for American Greatness

  • McEnany: Media ran with 'heinous allegation' about Russian bounties to hurt Trump

    The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to U.S. Intel backtracking on Russian bounty reports.

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Loved ones wait for missing from capsized boat

    Family members gather at a fire station as search and rescue efforts continue for missing workers and crew of a capsized ship off Louisiana. (April 14)

  • Man accused of locking teen in storage unit given $300,000 bond

    Joel Micah Arnold, 34, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault and trafficking of a child. His bond was set at $300,000.

  • California woman says she drowned children to protect them

    A California woman admitted to drowning her three young children because, she said in a jailhouse television interview, it would keep them away from their father amid a bitter custody battle. Liliana Carrillo told KGET-TV that she wanted to “protect” her kids — 3-year-old Joanna Denton Carrillo, her 2-year-old brother, Terry, and 6-month-old sister, Sierra — from abuse, the station reported. Carrillo has not yet been charged in the children's deaths in Los Angeles and the investigation remains ongoing.

  • Lawsuit alleges Fort Worth foster care agency failed to prevent abuse, death of toddler

    3-year-old Amari Boone died on April 12, 2020, at Cook Children’s hospital.

  • Jerry Falwell Jr. gave himself a $12.5 million raise while hiding scandalous details about his personal life, Liberty University lawsuit alleges

    The former Liberty University president had a long-running scandalous relationship with his former pool boy that he kept under wraps.

  • Biden keeps historically low Trump era cap on refugees

    The US president backtracks on a plan to raise the cap, prompting criticism from his party.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home