Breakfast event -- a 'day on, not a day off' -- honors King's legacy

Jan. 16—Victoria Barkley is excited about her future.

As a young Black woman, perhaps that alone is symbolic of the nation's progress since Martin Luther King Jr. first shared his dream.

Barkley, a senior at Volcano Vista High School, plans to attend the University of New Mexico this fall to study nursing. On Monday, in front of 670 people at the 28th annual MLK Community Commemorative Breakfast hosted by the Grant Chapel of Albuquerque, she received a scholarship of $3,000 to pursue her dream.

She was one of three high school students to receive a scholarship from the Grant Chapel Vision ABQ group.

Students across several cities in New Mexico applied for the scholarship by submitting a speech about King's impact on society and how they plan to carry on his legacy. Three recipients were chosen.

Kaylie Harvey, a scholarship recipient from Las Cruces, also was honored Monday during the event held at Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North.

"This is my first time at the banquet," she said. "It is an incredible and exciting experience to be in a room surrounded by such Black excellence."

Harvey was the recipient of the $4,000 scholarship and has been accepted to two universities so far and plans to study psychology.

Diondre Murchison was the final recipient and received a scholarship of $5,000.

"Seeing seniors receive the scholarship gave me a lot of inspiration and hope. Being here now means a lot and has encouraged me to keep working hard," said Murchinson, who plans to attend UNM and study agriculture and real estate.

Monday's breakfast was hosted by the Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church inside the Marriott Pyramid Hotel. A crowd of more than 600 attended the annual event, including a number of elected officials from throughout the state.

The Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, a nationally renowned civil rights activist from Atlanta, was the featured speaker. He focused on the responsibility of young Black people to continue carrying the torch, insisting there is still more work to do.

"We've got difficult days ahead of us, but we have been here before," Bryant said.

Bryant served with the NAACP for six years before becoming a pastor and founder of the nation's fastest-growing African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Other highlights from the event included an appearance from Mayor Tim Keller, who announced an upcoming $10 million renovation for Phil Chacon Park.

Monday's ceremony included music from the Grant Chapel Choir and speeches from a number of dignitaries. The Grant Chapel whose pastor is Dr. Jesse Dompreh, is one of New Mexico's oldest churches.

Dompreh has been involved with the event since it started 28 years ago. He said he had started doing King Day brunches when he was working with the NAACP and decided to continue when he started working with the church.

"Dr. King's message is universal. That's why I think so many people showed up. It can resonate with anyone." Dompreh said.

Dompreh believes that while these events are important for everyone, they are most important for young people. He wants to make sure King's messages hold strong through time.

"I think we are losing a lot of critical thinking," he said. "Young people are not getting their news from reliable sources, and it is making us lose truth. King's message will not sustain without proper education and our youth forging ahead with the message."

Dompreh also wants to make sure people look at Martin Luther King Jr. Day as more than a holiday.

"A day on, not a day off, means making sure people are always engaged in making change," Dompreh said. "Change doesn't come easily, but we will forge ahead."