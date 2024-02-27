Breakfast fave Biscuitville opening second Columbia location. Here’s when and where

More biscuits are set to rise in the Columbia area.

Biscuitville Fresh Southern, the breakfast restaurant chain that has been a staple in some Southern states for nearly six decades, has set a date for the opening of its second location in Columbia. The company’s latest store will open on Tuesday, March 12, at 7924 Garners Ferry Road.

The Garners Ferry debut comes a month after the company opened its first Columbia store at 2715 Clemson Road. Other Palmetto State Biscuitville locations include spots in Indian Land, Hartsville, Florence, Greer and Duncan.

“We are thrilled to be growing in the Columbia community and look forward to introducing guests to our Fresh Southern food made with locally-sourced ingredients,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see guests fill our dining room and place orders from our dual-lane drive-thru.”

The first Biscuitville store opened in 1975 in Danville, Virginia, per Biscuitville’s website. By the late 1970s there were eight locations open, including in North Carolina. The company now has more than 70 locations across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In 2022 it opened a 78,000-square-foot distribution center in Burlington, N.C.

Biscuitville’s menu includes, naturally, a host of biscuit sandwiches, including the bacon, egg and cheese; the spicy chicken and honey biscuit; the ultimate country ham biscuit and many others.