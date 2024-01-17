Have Breakfast with the Legislators in Oak Ridge Monday morning

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will host Breakfast with the Legislators on Monday, Jan. 22, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

State Representative John Ragan, right, and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally accompany Governor Bill Lee to Oak Ridge School's Summer Learning Camp at Woodland Elementary School on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and state Rep. John Ragan, both Oak Ridge Republicans, state Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, and Rep. Monty Fritz, both Republicans and Kingston residents, have been invited to bring people up to date on what's happening in the Tennessee Legislature. The legislature did not meet this week because of the weather.

Members of the audience may ask questions and give opinions. A light continental breakfast is provided at no charge. The public is encouraged to attend.

2024 marks the 37th year that League of Women Voters has held Breakfast with the Legislators, according to the league news release. Subsequent breakfasts will be held at the same time and place on the fourth Monday of each month, Feb. 26, March 25, and April 22, or as long as the General Assembly is in session.

This community event offers firsthand information on upcoming legislation and House and Senate committee activities, but prompts dialogue among legislators and citizens, as well as providing a networking opportunity for members of the community.

If the Oak Ridge schools are closed due to inclement weather, Breakfast with the Legislators will be canceled.

For additional information call Dan Robbins at 865-250-9177.

League members and nonmembers alike are welcome to attend. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy

