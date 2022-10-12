Breakfast memorial honors victims of domestic violence, raises money for resources to help

On Tuesday, the nonprofit Hubbard House hosted a memorial breakfast to raise funds for resources and also spread awareness about how it’s empowering survivors who have experienced abuse in their household.

Hundreds gathered downtown for the 28th Annual Barbara Ann Campbell Memorial breakfast.

The goal is to raise $138,000 for Hubbard House and its services helping families affected by domestic violence.

Hubbard House is a full-service certified domestic violence center providing emergency shelter and supportive services to survivors and their families across Duval and Baker counties.

Those who couldn’t be there also made a powerful statement of why this matters.

Near the entrance was a memorial table dedicated to 11 victims of domestic violence. Ten of those lives were lost to domestic violence in Duval County in 2021, and one chair was set for Barbara Ann Campbell, the namesake of the event who was killed by her husband, but whose legacy continues.

These stories, fueling survivors to share their own, are so there are no more empty seats at this table.

Terri recounted the two years of terror she endured at the hands of her last partner.

“I was pushed down the stairs when I was pregnant with my daughter and another one was me holding my newborn baby and having lighter fluid sprinkled on us and almost set on fire,” she said.

She decided to leave and go to Hubbard House.

“I had counseling, I had shelter,” she said. “I was able to help get new housing and move somewhere safe.”

From there, she found a healthier life with her five children, and her husband and partner of 17 years.

“I found my true love, my soulmate,” she said.

“He’s been wonderful. And I thought I could never find that love and I did so it’s love out there,” she said. “You just have to leave. Just get out.”

And once they do, there’s support out there, like Terri received from Hubbard House.

“I’m so grateful that they were there to help me,” she said. “And I’m glad that they are still there.”

