Breakfast restaurant nears debut for its third location in Charlotte

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is ready to welcome its first guests in SouthPark.

That breakfast restaurant will open on June 15 at Apex SouthPark, 4425 Sharon Road. It’s snapped up a 4,030-square-foot space with 113 seats. The 1,000-square-foot patio seats 48 more.

That $185 million development is by Childress Klein and Denver-based real estate private equity group Ascentris.

It’s the third location for Snooze in the Charlotte market. It opened in Plaza Midwood in 2019. Snooze’s South End restaurant followed in 2020.

“We love the energy of the Charlotte market. It’s a fast-growing city with a burgeoning tech job market and vibrant food scene that is attractive to the millennial and Gen Z cohorts,” says Andrew Jaffe, Snooze’s chief marketing officer.

