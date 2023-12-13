If breakfast with Santa isn't your cup of eggnog, try breakfast with the Grinch

With all the Breakfast with Santa events he attends in the lead-up to Christmas, it is small wonder if Kris Kringle’s belly shakes “like a bowlful of jelly.”

The Washington non-profit organization Hopewell Grange #1747 is giving Santa Claus’ social calendar and his diet a break Saturday. Instead of a jolly old elf from the North Pole, Breakfast with Grinch will feature a rather grouchy, but big-hearted hermit from Mount Crumpet.

“Everything seemed to be ‘Cookies with Santa,’ and ‘Breakfast with Santa,’ Hopewell Grange #1747 secretary Carrie Fisher said. “We didn’t want to overplay that. We also didn’t want to take away from what local schools might be doing. You don’t see many schools or communities doing a Breakfast with Grinch. “

While feasting on Roast Beast sausage patties, Grinchy Green pancakes and eggs (not green eggs … that’s a different Dr. Seuss yarn), guests can watch a performance by Nitch Children’s Theater Group. The Grinch will be available for photographs and to help children make their own holiday keepsakes at various craft stations

“He sort of moseys around and acts a little grouchy,” Fisher said. “But if the kids seem scared of him, he’ll be a more loving Grinch.”

Breakfast with Grinch will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 474 Grange Rd., Washington. Breakfast is $10 and is free to children two and under.

All proceeds will be used to maintain the Grange Hall and to fund the group's community service programs.

For more information, visit the Hopewell Grange #1747 Facebook page.

The Grinch tends the griddle during Hopewell Grange #1747's Breakfast with Grinch event last year. The Grinch is returning to Washington Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Santa's counting calories. Have breakfast with the Grinch instead.