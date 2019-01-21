1 dead following avalanche near Aspen, officials say

A skier died in an avalanche on Monday outside Aspen, Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.

The avalanche occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. local time in a wilderness area near the Markley Hut, said Alex Burchetta, chief deputy of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was the only person caught in the snow slide.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center recently has issued multiple backcountry skiing warnings because of heavy snowfall in the area.

This comes just days after an avalanche left one dead and one seriously injured at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico.