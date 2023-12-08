BREAKING: 2 charged with Cailee Knight’s murder, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight.

Mobile police said Tyrone Williams, 19, and Ariel Cury, 22, will be charged with felony murder after the tragic incident.

Knight was shot and killed early Tuesday as she slept on a couch at a home on Rhett Drive in West Mobile.

The shots came from an AR-15, according to Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber, who added the girl’s 16-year-old brother was the intended target.

Police Chief Paul Prine said the shooting was possibly gang-related.

Williams and Cury will also be charged for an incident that occurred on Dec. 5 on the 1000 block of Racine Drive where they allegedly shot into an occupied dwelling.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

