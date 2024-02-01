BREAKING: All 27 EU leaders agree on 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

All 27 leaders of EU member states agreed on an additional 50 billion euro ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Feb. 1.

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine," Michel said.

The crucial funding was blocked during an EU summit last December by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. A decision to provide the financial aid package was expected to be discussed during the European Council summit on Feb. 1.

"It is very important that the decision was made by all 27 leaders, which once again proves strong EU unity," President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the news on X.

"Continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia."

"A good day for Europe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacted on X. "The European Council delivered on our priorities."

As of 12 p.m. local time, Orban had not reacted to the news. Hours before the announcement, Orban published a photo of his meeting with EU leaders, including Michel, von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Jan. 30 that the EU will find a way to pass the package "with or without" the support of Orban. The same day, Orban begrudgingly signaled his willingness to drop his opposition to the aid package.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also welcomed the decision and thanked Michel and EU leaders for their "unwavering support."

"EU Member States one more time show their solidarity & unity in the actions to Ukrainian people to withstand the war," Shmyhal said on X.

"Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our joint victory. A package of €50 billion until the end of 2027 is a guarantee of this."

