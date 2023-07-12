BREAKING: 3 dead in Daytona Beach shooting

Police said a shooting left three people dead Wednesday morning in Daytona Beach.

Officers responded to Park Drive near South Martin Luther King Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Initially, a Daytona Beach Police Department spokesperson told Channel 9 that two men died as a result of the gunfire and another person was rushed to a hospital.

READ: Families of gun victims march in Daytona Beach, calling for the end of violence

Around 8:30 a.m., police confirmed a third victim died.

Police responded to the shooting on Park Drive in Daytona Beach Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they have a person of interest in custody but did not release specifics.

They said they’re in the early stages of their investigation.

Police said they are talking to witnesses to gather more information.

READ: Farmers insurance holders: What you can do next

Eyewitness News is working to learn the relationship between the parties involved in the shooting.

Police added that the medical examiner has been called to the scene.

Some roads are impacted by police activity.

Police responded to the shooting on Park Drive in Daytona Beach Tuesday morning.

Park Drive at M.L.K. Boulevard and Park Drive at School Street were closed as of 8:45 a.m.

Eyewitness News remains near the crime scene to monitor any developments in this case.

READ: Toes in the sand, trespassers on the land: Volusia’s island life

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this breaking story.

Eyewitness News has been monitoring the crime scene

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.