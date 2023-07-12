BREAKING: 3 dead in Daytona Beach shooting
Police said a shooting left three people dead Wednesday morning in Daytona Beach.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Officers responded to Park Drive near South Martin Luther King Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.
Initially, a Daytona Beach Police Department spokesperson told Channel 9 that two men died as a result of the gunfire and another person was rushed to a hospital.
READ: Families of gun victims march in Daytona Beach, calling for the end of violence
Around 8:30 a.m., police confirmed a third victim died.
Investigators said they have a person of interest in custody but did not release specifics.
They said they’re in the early stages of their investigation.
Police said they are talking to witnesses to gather more information.
READ: Farmers insurance holders: What you can do next
Eyewitness News is working to learn the relationship between the parties involved in the shooting.
Police added that the medical examiner has been called to the scene.
Some roads are impacted by police activity.
Park Drive at M.L.K. Boulevard and Park Drive at School Street were closed as of 8:45 a.m.
Eyewitness News remains near the crime scene to monitor any developments in this case.
READ: Toes in the sand, trespassers on the land: Volusia’s island life
Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this breaking story.
Eyewitness News has been monitoring the crime scene
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.