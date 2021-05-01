3 young people dead after pickup truck crashes, goes off Hilton Head bridge, police say

Three young people died early Saturday morning when a sedan and a pickup truck crashed on the westbound Hilton Head bridges heading toward Bluffton, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott confirmed.

The crash sent the pickup truck into the water, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Maj. Bob Bromage said.

The victims have been identified as Tyler Cameron Carroll, 23, of Ridgeland, who was driving the pickup truck; Jonathan Green, 27, of Hardeeville, who was driving the sedan; and Jordan Amari Johnson, 21, of Ridgeland, a passenger in the sedan.

All were pronounced dead at the scene, Ott said.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 278. Others were injured in the crash, Bromage said, but their condition is unknown at this time.

All westbound lanes were closed for about six hours before clearing around 8 a.m., Bromage said.

Bluffton Police, Bluffton Fire, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Marine Rescue Squadron, the Coast Guard, South Carolina Highway Patrol and other agencies responded to the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.