UPDATE: 1 dead, at least 3 injured after overnight Springfield shooting

One woman has died, and three other victims have been shot after gunfire erupts in Springfield overnight.

We called Springfield Police and Sgt. David Krauss told us crews were called to the area of Clifton Avenue and Rice Street after a shooting was reported.

According to emergancy scanner traffic, crews responded to the shooting around 2:45 a.m.

>>Teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Springfield Soup Kitchen

Sgt. Krauss has confirmed there have been at least four people shot.

One woman has been pronounced dead at the scene, and the three other victims have been taken to Springfield Medical Center.

It’s unconfirmed at this time the extent of the other victims’ injuries.

Further information has not been made available at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.