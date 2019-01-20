2 dead after 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's coast

Damage has been reported after a strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck near Coquimbo in central Chile, prompting a tsunami warning that was canceled a short time later, officials say.

Damage has been reported at a number of locations. Two people reportedly died after suffering heart attacks, according to Reuters.



The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) downgraded the magnitude of the earthquake from a 6.8 to a 6.7.

Damage was reported in La Serena, Chile after the strong earthquake.

Aftershocks continue to rattle the region with magnitudes varying from 4.0 to 4.5.



AHORA | Se reportan daños en La Serena tras el fuerte sismo. (Región de Coquimbo). pic.twitter.com/5eaxD4jSp2 — Sismologia Chile (@SismologiaCh) January 20, 2019