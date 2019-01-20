2 dead after 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's coast

chaffin.mitchell

Damage has been reported after a strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck near Coquimbo in central Chile, prompting a tsunami warning that was canceled a short time later, officials say.

The quake prompted a tsunami warning that was canceled a short time later.

Damage has been reported at a number of locations. Two people reportedly died after suffering heart attacks, according to Reuters.

Screen Shot 2019-01-19 at 9.23.40 PM.png

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) downgraded the magnitude of the earthquake from a 6.8 to a 6.7.

Damage was reported in La Serena, Chile after the strong earthquake.

Aftershocks continue to rattle the region with magnitudes varying from 4.0 to 4.5.

reuters chile earthquake 11919

People outside their houses are seen along a street after an earthquake in Coquimbo, Chile January 19, 2019. Picture taken Jan. 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alejandro Pizarro