BREAKING: Anderson County Deputies shoot armed man

Nov. 20—A disturbance in Anderson County led to an officer involved shooting Friday night.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores deputies responded to a disturbance at 9:52 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of ACR 2133.

The person who called dispatch reported Dave Ismaial Gonzales II, 34, was armed with a gun.

Flores said when the deputies arrived, they were confronted by Gonzales in the yard, armed with a shotgun. According to Flores, deputies were unable to de-escalate the situation as the man ignored repeated instructions to drop the shotgun and pointed it at them, "placing them in fear for their lives."

Flores said deputies fired, striking the assailant multiple times.

The deputies called for an ambulance and started first aid.

Gonzales was transferred to Palestine Regional Medical Center by ambulance and later to the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler where he is reported in stable condition, according to Flores.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Texas Highway Patrol, Anderson County Pct. 2 Constable Doug Lightfoot and the Palestine Police Department.

The Texas Rangers responded to the scene to lead the investigation.