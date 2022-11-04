'Breaking Bad' Star Aaron Paul Legally Changes His Name

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul is legally changing his last name to Paul, TMZ reported this week.

The actor, born Aaron Paul Sturtevant, recently filed a petition to make his show business moniker official and establish uniformity in his family’s names, according to legal papers obtained by the gossip site.

That means the actor and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, along with their 4-year-old daughter, Story, and infant son will all go by the last name Paul. The two children have had the last name Paul since their births, according to Page Six. The petition aims to change the lad’s name from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul, TMZ noted.

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren Parsekian, pictured in 2018, will now be legally known as Aaron Paul and Lauren Paul. (Photo: Taylor Hill via Getty Images)

To fans of “Breaking Bad,” Aaron Paul may always be known as the meth-cooking Jesse Pinkman, aka Cap’n Cook, the business partner to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.

The two Emmy winners reunited recently to promote their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, and demonstrate how to make a “Bloody Hell” drink for Halloween.

Cheers, fellas, and congrats to Aaron Paul for officially becoming Aaron Paul!

