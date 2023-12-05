‘Breaking Bad style’ meth lab discovered in RV, North Carolina cops say. 2 arrested

A search of a mobile home in North Carolina led investigators to find what they called a “Breaking Bad style” meth lab.

While conducting an ongoing investigation, Lee County narcotics agents, along with state investigators, obtained a search warrant for an RV located along Old Jefferson Davis Highway in Cameron, according to a Dec. 1 Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

When investigators entered the mobile home, they discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and “precursor chemicals and items” that can be used to make meth, according to the sheriff’s office. Two adults, a 43-year-old and a 36-year-old, were inside the RV, as well as a child, deputies said.

The drugs and other materials were seized by law enforcement Nov. 30, according to a warning document posted by the sheriff’s office. “Known hazardous chemicals” were discarded, but those in the area were warned there could be other dangerous products on the property, according to the sign.

The two adults were arrested on various charges, including manufacturing meth, possession with the intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substances, possession of precursor material to produce meth and child abuse.

The pair were issued a $100,000 bond in court, deputies said.

Cameron is about 30 miles northwest of Fayetteville.

If you or a loved one shows signs of substance use disorder, you can seek help by calling the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or find treatment using SAMHSA's online locator.

