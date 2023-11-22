BREAKING: Beavercreek Walmart shooting probed as partially ‘racially motivated,’ FBI says

The FBI says the shooting that injured four at a Beavercreek Walmart was partially “racially motivated.”

In a statement to News Center 7, an FBI spokesperson said the agency made the determination based on evidence collected.

As News Center 7 previously reported, investigators identified the shooter as 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones, of Dayton.

“Based on evidence collected, including journal writings from the attacker, he may have been at least partially inspired by Racially Motivated Violent Extremist ideology. The FBI will continue to investigate the motivating factors leading to this attack,” the spokesperson said.

The FBI also confirmed two of the victims are white and the other two are Black.

Jones used a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine with one 9-round magazine in the shooting.

“Investigators are continuing to look at the background of the subject to determine if any of his answers on the ATF Form 4473 were inaccurate,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding Jones is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.



