Breaking Bond: 29-year-old free from jail on 3 felony bonds, accused of killing his own brother

HOUSTON - Cory Kellett's bond was revoked twice for failing to appear in court but reinstated both times,

If he had stayed behind bars his younger brother would be alive.

In October 2020, Kellett was sentenced to six months in Burnet County for theft.

He got out early and in December of that year was charged with drug possession felony evading arrest and felon in possession of a weapon here in Harris County.

His bond was set at $40,000 and then Kellett seemed to disappear.

"The bonding company basically threw themselves at the mercy of the court look he just won't check in we haven't seen him," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers "And they hadn't seen him in quite some time."

Killett's bond was revoked but then one day later it was reinstated, and he walked out of jail.

"Two times in less than a year he forfeited the same bond and now you've got someone who paid the ultimate price for allowing him to remain in the community he lost his life," said Kahan.

Now, Cory Kellett is charged with murder accused of killing his own brother 23-year-old Robert Payne Stewart.

It happened last Thursday at this home on the southeast side.

Police say Kellett was angry that his brother had kicked him out of the house and pulled a knife on him.

"And slashed his brother's throat," Kahan said. "That's according to one of the witnesses who was also threatened with the same knife sees blood just spurting out."

Cory Kellett is now a wanted fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Something is going to happen," said Kahan.

"The only question now is he going to be taken into custody lightly is he going to go out with a fight is someone else going to pay the price for this bottom line none of this should have ever happened."