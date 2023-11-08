Breaking Bond: Ex-con allegedly murdered mother in front of her son after he was released on bond

HOUSTON - Instead of keeping Dominique Menefee behind bars while the parole board decides what action to take, a magistrate gives the convicted felon a get-out-of-jail-free card

"It has been hell," said Lisa Callaway. "I have been suicidal lost angry."

We interviewed Lisa Callaway on the second month anniversary of her daughter's murder, 34-year-old Sherniqua Banks, who was shot to death on Sept. 7 on West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery.

Police say Menefee shot and killed Sherniqua and shot and wounded a man in front of her 3-year-old son.

"He was trying to rob her," Callaway said.

Menefee was on parole for aggravated robbery when he got charged with felony drug possession.

"And for whatever inexplicable reason a magistrate decided to give him a PR bond despite being on parole for a violent offense which makes no sense," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Six days after Menefee walks out of jail police say he murdered Sherniqua.

"I am so angry," her mother said. "If she (magistrate) would have done what she was supposed to do my daughter would be alive."

Get this.

On the day of the murder, the parole board issued a blue warrant for Menefee.

"The parole board finds out about the felony arrest they immediately issue the no bond blue warrant which is the most powerful warrant in the state because you can't make a bond," said Kahan. "There's no bond period."

But it was too late. Menefee had already been freed by the magistrate on the personal recognizance bond.

"Whoever let him slip through the cracks they need to be held accountable because my daughter is gone," Lisa Callaway said. " I can never get her back and it hurts like hell."

Menefee is now on the run and Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward leading to his capture.