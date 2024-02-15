BREAKING Cale defeats Divelbiss for mayor

Feb. 14—Ward I City Councilor Patrick Cale overwhelmingly defeated four-time mayoral candidate Wayne Divelbiss on Tuesday to become Muskogee's next mayor.

Cale, who was fulfilling the term of former Ward I Councilor Stephanie Jones, unofficially received 1,996 votes (69.94%) compared to Divelbiss, who garnered 857 votes (30.04%).

Votes are turned in to the Oklahoma State Election Board from county election boards and will not include provisional ballot results. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards not earlier than 5 p.m. Friday.

Cale replaces two-term Mayor Marlon Coleman, who decided in July to not seek a third term.

"I'm proud for the opportunity to be mayor," Cale said. "I do think business experience was key. and life experience, I'm a little older than him."

Once the votes started coming in, it was clear to all who attended Cale's watch party at Muskogee Golf Club that it was going to be a good night for their candidate.

John Fritz, Cale's campaign manager, said he feels the residents of Muskogee want someone of Cale's experience as their mayor.

"I think they're super excited about a business guy stepping in," Fritz said. "Somebody that's been a long-standing citizen of the community who loves Muskogee and pours his heart into the community."

Cale was first elected as Ward I City Councilor in 2016. He was reappointed to the council in July. He said his governing experience also was key.

"I've sold what we're capable of doing in Muskogee over the next couple of years," he said. "Industrial is starting to take off. We're going to be looking at a bond issue for the city. Big things are going to happen and I wanted to be here to see it all through."

In recent years, Muskogee's city manager form of government has come under fire. Cale said he believes Muskogee is run as it should be run.

"I feel very, very strongly about our form of government," he said. "I feel very, very strongly that my peers on the council — we're all equal. I'm just the ninth council member."

Cale also knows that he's not just a figurehead.

"Are there some things I'm responsible for? Yes," he said. "Documents I may sign? Yes. Represent the city at a few events? Yes.

"What I'm going to do is try to influence the council positively like I've always done as a council member."

Attempts to reach Divelbiss were unsuccessful.