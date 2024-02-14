BREAKING: Cale wins Muskogee mayor race

Feb. 13—Patrick Cale defeated Wayne Divelbiss on Tuesday night to become the next mayor of Muskogee.

Cale received 1,996 votes — or 69.96 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

Divelbiss received 857 votes (30.04 percent).

C.B. Abel, Dan Hall, Derrick Reed and Tom Martindale won City Council seats.

Coby McQuay and Melody Cranford advance to a runoff for the Ward 3 unexpired term seat.

Abel received 573 votes (74.22 percent) in a four-person race for Ward 1. Mike Brawley and Ashley Davis each received 88 votes (11.40 percent). Ricky Epperson, who dropped from the race, received 23 votes (2.98 percent).

Hall defeated Ryan Lowe for the Ward 2 seat. Hall received 567 votes (64.58 percent) to Lowe's 311 votes (35.42 percent).

Reed retained his Ward 3 seat with 422 votes (78.73 percent) to Travis Bearden's 114 votes (21.27 percent).

Martindale defeated incumbent Traci McGee for the Ward 4 seat. Martindale received 386 votes (57.44 percent) to McGee's 286 (42.56 percent).

McQuay received 255 votes (47.57 percent) to Cranford's 185 votes (34.51 percent. Sheila Crutcher received 96 votes (17.91 percent).

McQuay and Cranford advance to an April 2 run-off.