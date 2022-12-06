Police: Assult leads to pedestrian strike that sends one person to the hospital in Riverside

Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian strike and an assault in Riverside early Tuesday morning.

Crews were at the cross of Prince Albert Boulevard and Bushnell Avenue, where Riverside Police Dispatch says the incident happened around 3:00 a.m.

Riverside Police tell us multiple people ganged up on a woman and assaulted her. In an attempt to leave the fight, the woman jumped into a car and started to pull away.

As she pulled out, she hit four people in the group, according to police.

The exact speed she hit the group is unknown, but police say she tried to leave slowly.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

We will update this story once we learn more.



