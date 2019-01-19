Damage from EF2 tornado reported in Wetumpka, Alabama

kevin.byrne

Severe thunderstorms rumbled across the Deep South on Saturday afternoon, with one storm producing a tornado that caused extensive damage in the town of Wetumpka, Alabama.

Photos on social media showed damage to buildings throughout the town. Injuries have also been reported.

Wetumpka is located about 30 minutes to the northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

A storm survey from the National Weather Service on Sunday morning said that a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF2 caused the damage.

According to the Montogmery Advertiser, Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said there was damage to the town's police department and a senior center.

A curfew has reportedly been announced for downtown Wetumpka.

"Citizens are urged to stay clear of downtown Wetumpka and areas affected along the track of the storm," officials said in a statement. "Unnecessary travel is hindering emergency personnel from clearing roadways of downed power lines, trees, and debris."

A shelter has been set up at Wetumpka High School.

(Photo/National Weather Service Birmingham)