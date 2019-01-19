Damage from EF2 tornado reported in Wetumpka, Alabama

Severe thunderstorms rumbled across the Deep South on Saturday afternoon, with one storm producing a tornado that caused extensive damage in the town of Wetumpka, Alabama.

Photos on social media showed damage to buildings throughout the town. Injuries have also been reported.

Wetumpka is located about 30 minutes to the northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

A storm survey from the National Weather Service on Sunday morning said that a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF2 caused the damage.



Wetumpka Survey Update: PRELIMINARY high-end EF-2 (120-130 mph), 300 yards wide. Rating based on damage near the 2 churches on Bridge St. *Survey is still ongoing.* #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 20, 2019

According to the Montogmery Advertiser, Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said there was damage to the town's police department and a senior center.

A curfew has reportedly been announced for downtown Wetumpka.



Message from Wetumpka sheriff's office: Wetumpka has announced a curfew of 6 p.m. for the downtown area. Roads need to clear so responders can get to the scene. — Caleb Turrentine (@CalebTurrentine) January 19, 2019

"Citizens are urged to stay clear of downtown Wetumpka and areas affected along the track of the storm," officials said in a statement. "Unnecessary travel is hindering emergency personnel from clearing roadways of downed power lines, trees, and debris."

A shelter has been set up at Wetumpka High School.



Wetumpka High School is now serving as a shelter. Wind chills will drop into the teens & 20s by morning...please take advantage if you've been displaced by the tornado. — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 19, 2019

Wetumpka damage pictures pic.twitter.com/6RmhQUQHTj — Rich Thomas (@RichThomasWX) January 19, 2019

Significant tornado in Wetumpka. Injuries also reported pic.twitter.com/UGt7BQEN5i — James Spann (@spann) January 19, 2019