Man shot, killed outside Atlanta barbershop, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a shooter after one man was killed outside a barbershop on Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the Camp Creek Marketplace shopping center at 9 p.m. to reports of a person shot.

Officers found a man in the parking lot near a barbershop with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the shooting was not random and happened after some sort of altercation.

A witness told us employees tried to block the entrance of the Publix with shopping carts, just to keep people safe.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.

