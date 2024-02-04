BREAKING: Deadly Sunday shooting near Lake Murray

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person has died after a shooting at a home near Lake Murray State Park Sunday afternoon, according to the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials posted on Facebook Sunday around 5 p.m. that they were investigating the deadly shooting and had closed down Paschall Road where the shooting took place.

Paschall Road is near the southern tip of Lake Murray.

The post stated that several shots had been fired at some point.

Paschall Road has been closed to traffic. Officials posted that there was no danger to the public.

There is no information about a suspect or potential suspect and very few details about what led to the shooting.

Officials have asked that everyone avoid the area.

