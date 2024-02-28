BREAKING: Decatur roads shut down for shooting investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting and has closed down some roads in Decatur Wednesday morning.

Both Pershing Road, between N Brett Ave and Water St., and MLK between Snyder and Pythian are temporarily closed while police investigate the area. Police say there are no immediate threats.

Courtesy of the Decatur Police Department

Decatur Police searching for shooting suspect

Decatur police urge that drivers take alternate routes until the roads are open again.

This is a developing story.

