BREAKING: Deputy stabbed while serving search warrant

A lieutenant with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was stabbed while trying to serve warrants Tuesday morning.

Deputies attempted to serve warrants for assault inflicting serious injury on James Daniel Bolin at 10:35 a.m. at 104 Lot 7 Stillwater Road outside of Shelby.

While outside of the residence, deputies were told that Bolin was inside in the residence, and there were two children inside. Deputies were also informed that the children were not Bolin’s, and they were not allowed to leave the home.

Negotiators responded to the scene.

As deputies attempted to talk with Bolin, it was determined he was attempting to fortify the door to prevent entry, according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman.

Deputies feared for the safety of the children and decided that entry into the home had to be made, Norman said.

Investigators say Lt. John Humphries was the first through the door and was immediately attacked with a large knife by Bolin.

Humphries received two stab wounds before deputies gained control of Bolin and took him into custody.

Humphries received first aid at the scene and was transported by Cleveland County EMS to Atrium Health in Shelby for further treatment. He was treated and released.

Bolin was taken into custody without injury and transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center for processing. The 33-year-old Shelby man was charged with attempted murder, assault inflicting serious injury and two counts of kidnapping. He is being held without bond.

"Deputies have interacted with the offender many times, but today he took it to the next level by stabbing Lt. John Humphries. By the grace of God, the knife did not hit any vital organs or this incident could have easily turned out very differently,” said Norman in a release.

