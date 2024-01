Breaking down the 2024 El Paso County budget

TechCrunch

CES 2024 is finally upon us, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia. TechCrunch is on the ground at CES 2024 throughout the event next week, with a particular focus on those startups that might be headlining a big livestream of their own in a couple years.