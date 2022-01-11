Breaking down the Democratic Party’s strategy to pass voting rights legislation
ABC political experts discuss how Democrats plan to push voting rights legislation through Congress.
The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.
Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.
A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”
Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al
"This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $500 million plan Monday to divert water out of Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states that allows Nebraska to seize access to Colorado land along the South Platte River and build canals. Ricketts said Nebraska would invoke its rights under the South Platte River Compact amid concerns that Colorado's plans for the river could reduce water flows into his state by as much as 90%, taking a potentially huge toll on Nebraska's agricultural and power industries and likely affecting water supplies in the state's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln.
A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights
Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant and suing to stop mandates imposed by the Biden administration. But elsewhere in the West, the jab-less are increasingly becoming personae non gratae. The omicron variant is exacting some of the highest infection rates of the pandemic, and the growing frustration of the vaccinated majority in the West against its unvaccinated minority is reaching a crescendo in some countries. Studies suggest omicron
California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a budget proposal that would include expanding the state's Medi-Cal health coverage to all low-income illegal immigrants in the state.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what likely was a ballistic missile from the area of the northern province Jagang into the sea.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doubled down Tuesday on his support for the filibuster as President Biden heads to Georgia to publicly push for changes to the Senate rule in order to pass voting rights legislation."We need some good rules changes to make the place work better. But getting rid of the filibuster doesn't make it work better," Manchin told reporters.Given support from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for the legislative...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he plans to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees if Republicans retake the House majority.Why it matters: McCarthy's comments offer a preview of the scorched-earth tactics Republicans may adopt if they win back control of Congress in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.McCarthy has long said the removals of Reps. Marjorie
The justices declined to let GOP members of Congress submit a second redistricting plan.
Flying the U-2 means flying "alone, unarmed, and unafraid, many miles from your home base," a U-2 pilot told Insider.
Sarasota's Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced firm that drew national attention after being picked to audit presidential ballots in Arizona, has dissolved after a disastrous week, its CEO told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: Doug Logan said he and remaining employees had been let go due to cash flow issues unrelated to a $50,000-a-day fine levied by a judge last Thursday to compel the firm to fill a public records re
The groups sent fake certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the winner
Senate Republicans are threatening they will attempt a takeover of the Senate agenda by forcing votes on issues ranging from the Keystone XL pipeline to abortion rules to a U.S-Mexico border wall if Democrats weaken the filibuster. Republicans are also looking at smaller bills such as a proposal to prohibit the administration from imposing a fracking ban by executive order, a prohibition on the IRS implementing new reporting on banks to...
The Coast Guard is stepping up its Pacific presence, sailing to "places that move the needle a little bit," the service's top officer said in December.
One of the most vital jobs in the White House — and let’s be honest, there are many — is the role of Press Secretary. The person in this position essentially serves as the spokesperson for the current administration. We’ve seen a number of press secretaries through the years who’ve caved under the pressures of […]