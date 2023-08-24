Breaking down the first GOP presidential debate
CBS 2's Asal Rezaei breaks down the first GOP presidential debate that took place in Milwaukee Wednesday night.
With clear frontrunner and former President Donald Trump expected to skip the event, it's a chance for his rivals to stand out from the crowded pack.
When asked about the issue of abortion at Wednesday’s first Republican presidential debate, the candidates – seven men and one woman – touted their “pro-life” stances, but it was apparent that one thing was clear: none of them had a consistent message on the reproductive rights issue.
The Republican candidates come out swinging against the Biden administration.
In a pre-taped interview designed to preempt the first Republican presidential primary debate, fired former Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave former President Donald Trump a platform to express himself without being challenged.
The former New Jersey governor landed a punch on the tech entrepreneur as they fought for the spotlight Wednesday in Wisconsin.
Everything you need to know about the GOP debate moderator.
The first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle is in the books, as eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination took the stage in Milwaukee hoping to seize the spotlight from Donald Trump — at least for one night.
Fox News is not the first Republican 2024 presidential debate’s only sponsor. And while it is a household name, the other two — video-sharing service Rumble and the activist organization Young America's Foundation — are not. Here’s a guide to each of the sponsoring organizations.
