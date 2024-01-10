Breaking Down Governor Hochul's 2024 State of the State Address
7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy joins Voices to discuss Governor Hochul's 2024 State of the State Address
ASUS has introduced quite a lengthy list of products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a high-tech eyewear called the AirVision M1.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.
SAG-AFTRA, the union representing thousands of performers, has struck a deal with an AI voice acting platform aimed at making it easier for actors to license their voice for use in video games.
The transfer portal has seen several high-profile quarterbacks change teams.
Vrabel is highly respected across the league, which is why so many were surprised by the Titans' decision to fire him. "He will have a job in five seconds," one league executive said.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is reportedly laying off 500 employees, 35% of its current staff, amid a continued struggle to achieve profitability in the face of rising costs and community backlash.
If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.
Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.
The deal is the largest in NBA history by total value.
Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.
Earlier today, Forbes reported that venture capitalist, operator and entrepreneur Keith Rabois is returning to Khosla Ventures ("KV"), the Silicon Valley outfit where he cut his teeth as a full-time VC before joining Founders Fund ("FF") in 2019, teaming up with former Stanford classmate Peter Thiel in the process. When we'd talked last, Rabois sounded content where he was. Today, he said the decision to switch teams was very recent, stemming from a discussion with his former Khosla Ventures’ colleague Samir Kaul about the possible merits and pitfalls of starting his own fund; Rabois says that chat quickly turned into dinner with firm founder Vinod Khosla, who separately announced today that he is "thrilled" about Rabois' return.
Qualcomm's keynote, which will detail more about what’s new for its anticipated AI-powered chip, will happen on January 10 at 5pm ET.
There is no magic number of days it takes to create a habit. But experts say it's possible with some patience.
Samsung is showing off what its Ballie robot can do in a very controlled, limited demo at CES 2024.
CES 2024 is finally upon us, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia. TechCrunch is on the ground at CES 2024 throughout the event next week, with a particular focus on those startups that might be headlining a big livestream of their own in a couple years.
, the stock media company, announced a new service this week at CES 2024 that leverages AI models trained on Getty's iStock stock photography and video libraries to generate new licensable images and artwork. Called Generative AI by iStock, the service, powered in part by tech from Nvidia, has been designed to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements, Getty claims. "Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the data set and could end up in their work," Grant Farhall, iStock’s chief product officer, said in a press release.