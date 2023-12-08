Breaking down the NCAA's proposal to pay college athletes

TechCrunch

Mammoth, an app from the Mozilla-backed startup focused on building a more consumer-friendly entry point to the world of decentralized social media, is out today with its next big upgrade: Mammoth 2. The third-party Mastodon client had already focused on various pain points for joining the open source Twitter/X competitor, including better onboarding and its own "For You" feed, and with Mammoth 2, the app is introducing other features that will make Mastodon easier to use, including personalized follow suggestions, curated "smart lists" that help you track topics of interests, and integration with trusted sources for news, to give the app more of a Twitter-like feel. According to Mammoth co-founder Bart Decrem, the update comes at a time when the world of social media is about to see a sizable shift.