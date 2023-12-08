Breaking down the NCAA's proposal to pay college athletes
The NCAA is proposing a revolutionary plan that could let schools pay their athletes. Billy Witz, national desk reporter for the New York Times, joins CBS News to explain the proposal.
It's a new day in college sports, and some college administrators are dealing with it differently than others.
Both quarterbacks are very good at extending plays. But Prescott is really good throwing the ball on those plays, too. And as the 49ers just showed us, you can't exactly say the same about Hurts.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
Atlus dropped a trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio, a fantasy RPG from much of the same team that worked on recent Persona titles, including Persona 5. The game launches in the fall of 2024 for Xbox and PC.
Chief executives from the nation’s largest banks are warning lawmakers, especially Democrats, that the Fed's proposed higher capital requirements will harm consumers and the economy. Sen. Mark Warner appears to be listening.
Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.
We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that will ideally help you pay down your card balance without having to worry about accruing more interest.
The Orioles might be under new ownership in 2024.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump file an appeal of rulings by Judge Tanya Chutkan that stated Trump was not protected from prosecution for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The Rodin FZero blends an extreme powertrain with carbon fiber and hardcore aero bodywork for an F1-inspired track-only experience.
YouTube announced today a new comment moderation setting, “Pause,” letting creators and moderators prevent viewers from adding new comments yet keep existing comments on videos. The Pause option is located in the video-level comment settings in the upper right-hand corner of the comments panel on either the watch page in the app or in YouTube Studio.
The data is positive. The 'vibes' are negative. Which is more accurate?
Rivian stock is on the move higher today with a new bull joining the herd.
Amazon will no longer allow customers to pay for goods directly via Venmo.
When you open it, you can see all of this week’s content from this specific friend — it’s a sort of weekly story, a curated photo journal from your friends. After a few weeks of usage, when you open your own Retro profile, it becomes a highly curated photo journal of your life’s most memorable moments — small and big. As the year is about to end, Retro users can now find a new "Recaps" button on their profile.
'Tis the season of chaotic gift-giving games!!
Mammoth, an app from the Mozilla-backed startup focused on building a more consumer-friendly entry point to the world of decentralized social media, is out today with its next big upgrade: Mammoth 2. The third-party Mastodon client had already focused on various pain points for joining the open source Twitter/X competitor, including better onboarding and its own "For You" feed, and with Mammoth 2, the app is introducing other features that will make Mastodon easier to use, including personalized follow suggestions, curated "smart lists" that help you track topics of interests, and integration with trusted sources for news, to give the app more of a Twitter-like feel. According to Mammoth co-founder Bart Decrem, the update comes at a time when the world of social media is about to see a sizable shift.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and this year, make sure your gifts are accompanied by a veritable pie of accessories.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
She is 514 points from tying the Division I women's scoring record of 3,527 points set by Kelsey Plum, and she trails LSU legend Pete Maravich’s all-time record of 3,667 points by 654.