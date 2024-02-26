Breaking down RI's presidential primary ballots: Who's on them and how does it work?

If you believe polls, a majority of Americans question whether the two frontrunners for president – President Joe Biden (age 81) and former President Donald Trump (age 77) – are too old to serve another term.

Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as the “president of Mexico," while Trump most recently confused his GOP opponent Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Then there are the legal liabilities hanging over Trump's head: 91 felony charges.

None of this has deterred the 16 Democrats and 53 Republicans who are running in Rhode Island's April 2 presidential primaries for the chance to go to their party's national conventions this summer as delegates.

Simply put: They all want to be where the political action is. But for some, there's more.

"Participation in the historic process of nominating a presidential candidate is very meaningful to me as a child of the broken democracy in Colombia," says one delegate-candidate, state Sen. Sandra Cano of Pawtucket.

State Sen. Sandra Cano, D-Pawtucket, with her daughter Ari Hallel on the first day of the legislative session in January.

"It would be a tremendous privilege to serve as a delegate for President Biden, in particular, because of all he has done to stand up to forces that threaten American democracy today," she told Political Scene.

"As someone with a lifelong interest in politics (going as far back as playing the role of Jimmy Carter in my seventh-grade history class mock presidential debate), I have always wanted to be part of the excitement of a convention. I have never attended one," says another delegate-candidate, Melissa Carden, the new executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence.

For her, too, there is another reason.

"As a gun safety advocate ... I am passionate about electing Biden, since he has prioritized addressing the public health epidemic of gun violence," Carden told Political Scene.

Could the unexpected happen?

Some national media outlets have speculated that those who make it to the Democratic Convention in Chicago could find themselves "in the middle of the kind of battle not seen in decades in American politics."

Under one speculative scenario: Biden stays on the ticket through the primary season, then voluntarily steps aside, releasing his delegates to back a different nominee, and the party nominates someone other than Biden at its August convention.

What then?

"I don't see 'Plan B' as likely, so I'd rather not guess," says Carden.

Joe Biden, at the time a former senator and former vice-president, is introduced by Sen. Jack Reed at a 2018 rally for Rhode Island Democrats.

On the Republican side

Unlike the Democrats, the Rhode Island Republicans seeking seats at their party's July national convention in Milwaukee are split between two candidates: Trump and Haley, former governor of South Carolina.

It is possible that Haley – the first choice of a number of big-name Rhode Island Republicans, including state Republican National Committeeman Steve Frias – may be out of the picture by then, at least mathematically.

By the time Rhode Islanders vote, a lot of other states will have already voted, including the 15 states and one U.S. territory voting March 5 in what is called "Super Tuesday": Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and American Samoa.

What would the elected Haley delegates do if their candidate drops out?

Former Republican Rep. Dan Reilly, now the legal counsel to the House minority office, says he does not know.

"She's the one I'm publicly committed to voting for," he said. "I'm not looking to go there to vote for anyone else, but I'll be officially uncommitted."

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley campaigns for president in Georgetown, S.C., on Feb. 22, two days before the state holds its Republican primary.

Would he vote for Trump?

"I could be able to," he said. "I don't want to. I don't think he's the best candidate for the party. That's why I support Haley. But I think between now and then ... a lot could happen, and a lot will happen, related to whether or not he's able to be in the race [with] all these questions about his cases."

By summer, "I think we'll know more, but I really don't know what I would do at that point, to be honest with you."

Will Ricci, assistant treasurer of the state GOP – and another would-be Haley delegate – expects her to "go to the convention ... given all the variables in play for/against Trump."

"Personally, I would not support Trump. [But] I’m in RI, so it kind of doesn’t matter," Ricci told Political Scene, "If I lived in a more electorally relevant state, perhaps I’d have to think about what I might do more. In Rhode Island I truly can vote my conscience, because ultimately it won’t make a difference."

And what if Trump is convicted?

Not a big concern for former state Rep. Paul Durfee, a Trump delegate candidate, chairman of the state GOP's nominating committee and co-owner of the family-run Durfee's Hardware.

"Of the ones I know about, no, because most of 'em are just stupid charges," he said, citing the charges that Trump illegally took classified documents with him when he left office, and then tried to hide them from investigators at his Florida estate.

"I don't see where there's a big problem with that, and to be quite honest, this is the first time I've ever seen anyone go after a former president for documents that he had. ... He can declassify anything."

Is there anything Trump could do that would compel Durfee to withdraw his support for him?

"Shoot somebody on 5th Avenue," said Durfee, in a play on Trump's famous boast: "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?"

Durfee has no concerns about Trump's age either. "He seems pretty quick on his feet still. He knows what he's doing, unlike the other candidate, who seems to trip over himself every time he turns around."

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll reveals that many Georgia voters are dreading a rematch this year between Democratic President Joe Biden, right, and former Republican President Donald Trump.

Presidential primary basics

Will the names of the presidential candidates who have already suspended their campaigns still be on the ballot? Simple answer? Yes.

The presidential candidates who garnered enough signatures to qualify for the Rhode Island ballot include: Democrats Biden and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and Republicans Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Haley and entrepreneur Vivek G. Ramaswamy.

As to what happens to the votes cast for those who have already dropped out, Faith Chybowski, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, told Political Scene:

"All candidates who qualified for the ballot and did not formally withdraw with our office will still be on the ballot. They may still receive votes and be awarded delegates in accordance with their party’s delegate selection plan." (In Rhode Island, Republican delegates are apportioned among candidates who get at least 10% of the vote.)

More: Rest in peace, or politics? Rhode Island GOP primary hit by deceased signatures drama

Who else is on the ballot?

Rhode Island Democrats will send 30 delegates and two alternates, including the state's two U.S. senators, two congressmen, the governor and other notables to their party's convention. Only 14 of those seats are up for grabs in the April 2 primary.

There are 16 Biden-pledged Democrats competing for those 14 seats, including three city mayors: Brett Smiley of Providence, Don Grebien of Pawtucket and Maria Rivera of Central Falls.

In addition to the three mayors, the list of Biden-pledged candidates includes:

Cano of Pawtucket; Kinnan G.S. Dowie; William Foulkes, the husband of 2022 gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes; Matthew Gunnip, SEIU Local 580 president; Thomas William Kane, Senate aide and chairman of the Cumberland Democratic Town Committee; Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson; Kristan Peters-Hamlin; and Debra Rota, a special assistant in the governor's office.

Also: RICAGV Executive Director Carden; Autumn Guillotte, a Rhode Island AFL-CIO field director; Erica Hammond, field director for Climate Jobs Rhode Island; Mary-Murphy Walsh, an elected organizer at SEIU 1199 and president of Young Democrats of Rhode Island; and Jay Gorman Wegimont, a Providence school district spokesman.

We asked several why they want to go to the convention, what concerns, if any, they have about Biden's age, and how much stock they put into the speculation about a last-minute Biden pull-out.

Cano acknowledges the "chatter and theories revolving around the president’s age" but attributes it to "Republicans who understand that President Biden’s record is a very real obstacle for their candidate who, by the way, is not much younger.

"I believe that most Americans understand what’s at stake in the upcoming election and realize that we aren’t voting for youthful athletes or celebrities," she said. "We’re voting on values ... the candidates' record of accomplishment ...[and] the future of our country for years to come."

"I am confident that President Biden will be the nominee and that he will get reelected in November."

Smiley also is among those who do not believe Biden is too old to run for another term and do not put any stock in the rumors he will pull out.

"I do not see that happening," Smiley told Political Scene. "President Biden has put our country back on the right track ... [and] provided invaluable support for the people of Rhode Island and our capital city, and I look forward to four more years of progress under his leadership."Walsh, Guillotte and Hammond sent a joint response that said, in part: "We worked together to get onto the ballot, and to be delegates, as women who represent labor – workers – and young Democrats."

Why? "This election, millennials and Gen Z will make up the largest voting bloc. As a group of young working women, we want to support President Biden and show that he is the best candidate to represent us."

"For me, President Biden's record, experience and the people he surrounds himself with are what's important, not his age," said Carden.

This would also be Mayor Grebien's first convention. "I have never had the opportunity to attend, and therefore I am eager for this potential chance. Protecting and promoting democracy is a key priority of mine, and serving as a delegate will allow me to do just that.

"I am a staunch supporter of the president ... [and] confident that he will continue to serve our country honorably for four more years. "

On the Republican side

There are 25 candidates competing to be Haley delegates at the Republican National Convention, 24 backing Trump and four running as "uncommitted" Republican delegates.

The state GOP gets to send 35 delegates, 32 of them elected (including 16 elected delegates and 16 "alternates") and three more who go by virtue of their party positions: National Committeeman Frias, National Committeewoman Sue Cienki and state GOP Chairman Joe Powers.

"We are a proportional state, meaning the delegates are awarded based upon how their candidates do in the primary," Cienki explains. "A candidate must win 10% of the vote to be awarded any delegates."

Those seeking to go to the convention as elected Haley delegates include former state GOP Chairman Giovanni Cicione, former Rep. Dan Reilly; Kenneth Naylor, chairman of Rhode Island Young Republicans; and Christopher Gontarz, president-elect of the Rhode Island Bar Association.

In addition, the aspiring Haley delegates include: Ricci, Kathleen M. Dickinson, Martin A. Saklad, longtime Providence GOP activist David Talan; Melita M. Warner; John Buehler; John D. Conforti; Harry Joseph Curran; Theresa M. Daly; Lori Morse; Stephanie Calise; Sheila Lee Curran; William Dewitt; Hopkinton Town Councilman Scott Bill Hirst; Kirk Jordan; former Bar Association President Thomas Lyons; Paul Maloney; Richmond Town Councilman Richard Nassaney; Emmanuel Cholo Nyema; home health care lobbyist and former member of the East Providence Board of Canvassers Nicholas Oliver; and Stephen K. Swallow.

Those seeking to go as Trump delegates include Rep. Sherry Roberts and former state Rep. Justin Price, the only Rhode Island legislator who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Trump rally in Washington that evolved into a riot, which Price blamed on "Antifa."

The other Trump delegate hopefuls include: Durfee, Paul Carroll, John M. Conte; Edward Doura Jr.; Susan Anne Grenon; Olga Harbar; Michelle M. Sztabor; Lacey McGreevy; Harold Robert Rilling; Sean M. Todd; Exeter Republican Chair Diane Bampton Allen; Catherine E. Canavan; Bristol Town Republican Chairman Thomas M. Carroll; Aimee M. DeGregory; Allyn E. Meyers; Jennifer P. Nerbonne; Kathleen Odell; Esmeralda M. Pereira; Jorge Porras; Gregory J. Rice; David J. Shepherd; and Preston W. Woodward.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Trump and Biden are not the only names on RI's presidential primary ballots