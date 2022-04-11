Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine
NBC's Clint Watts takes a look at the Russian military's movements in Ukraine and the renewed offensive they are undertaking in eastern parts of the country.
NBC's Clint Watts takes a look at the Russian military's movements in Ukraine and the renewed offensive they are undertaking in eastern parts of the country.
A former commander of U.S. Armed Forces discusses Russia's offensive in southeastern Ukraine.
STORY: Russian forces continued shelling targets in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, as Washington said it would meet Kyiv's request for more military aid by providing "the weapons it needs" to defend itself against Russia.Russia has so far failed to take any major cities, but Ukraine says Russia has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.Since Russia invaded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pressed Western powers for military hardware and support, and to punish Moscow with tough sanctions.U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News Sunday, (quote) "We're going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat back the Russians, to stop them from taking more cities and towns." Mounting civilian casualties have triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions.Russia calls its attack on Ukraine a “special military operation,” and denies its soldiers have targeted civilians.But a grave with at least two civilian bodies has been found in a village near Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday -- the latest such reported discovery since the Russian withdrawal from areas north of the capital. Ludmila Zabaluk, head of the Dmytriv Village Department said dozens of civilian bodies were found in the area. “There were more than 50 dead people. They shot them from close distance. There’s a car where a 17-year-old child was burned, only bones left. A woman had half her head blown off. A bit farther, a man lying near his car was burned alive.” Villagers in the Chernihiv region recalled surviving weeks of shelling by Russian forces from the cellars of their homes.NATALIA TITOVA: “The shelling went through our house. My husband, children, and my daughter-in-law were all in the basement. We all ran out of the basement and started running in different directions, to the road. All the while they were shooting at the neighbours’ houses.”Sullivan said on Sunday he expected Russia's newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Aleksandr Dvornikov, to authorize more brutality against Ukrainian civilians.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Monday Russia has been targeting the eastern Ukrainian city with new weapons in recent attacks. “There was nonstop shelling over the weekend,” Terekhov said in an interview with CNN. “By the end of the day we also had cruise missile strikes.” “We have a lot of damage to the infrastructure,…
A disputed compound in the Polish capital of Warsaw administered by Russia’s diplomatic mission is being taken over by the city and will be made available to the Ukrainian community, the mayor said Monday. Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski was at the site early Monday and said a bailiff had entered the two apparently empty, fenced buildings, nicknamed “Spyville” by Warsaw residents, to check on their condition and to mark them as seized by the city. Trzaskowski said Warsaw was getting back the compound “unlawfully” occupied by Russia.
Satellite images show a military convoy moving through northeastern Ukraine as Russian and Ukrainian troops prepared to fight for the Donbas region. A U.S. official said Moscow appointed a new general to oversee the next stage of war to control Ukraine’s east. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images
Russian energy exports are hitting pre-invasion levels, but cargoes are traveling much larger distances than usual, according to Bloomberg.
VIENNA (Reuters) -Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held "very direct, open and tough" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, in Putin's first meeting with a European Union leader since the invasion of Ukraine started more than six weeks ago. Neutral Austria, which obtains 80% of its natural gas from Russia, generally maintains closer ties to Moscow than much of the European Union but that has not been the case recently. Nehammer has expressed solidarity with Ukraine and denounced apparent Russian war crimes, while his government has joined other EU countries in expelling Russian diplomats, albeit only a fraction of the large Russian diplomatic presence there.
Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
Russia claimed that it destroyed several air defense systems in Ukraine over the weekend, in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority.
France sends forensic experts to investigate war crimes in Ukraine
As the brutal fighting continues in the Ukraine War, it seems likely to fundamentally upend the way we wage war in the 21st-century. From new tactics to equipment, the Russian invasion of Ukraine may presage fundamental changes in how war is conducted. The numbers of tanks, armored vehicles, and heavy trucks destroyed by the Ukrainians are almost certainly in the thousands.
The French president now faces an April 24 showdown with Ms. Le Pen that polls say will be much more tightly contested than his landslide victory five years ago.
Russia warned of military consequences if they joined NATO. But the Ukraine invasion has prompted Finland and Sweden to revive calls to join the bloc.
Our map places Texas over Ukraine, using proper scale, with their two capitals as the shared point.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova says the country needs more weapons and equipment from the U.S. and its allies to withstand the expected Russian assault on eastern Ukraine.
Eight of the top 10 busiest airports are in the United States.
Businesses have a "moral obligation to get out of Russia, no matter what the cost is," the former Russian hedge fund investor told The New York Times.
A manhole cover explosion in New York's Times Square Sunday night sent people in a panicked sprint away from the scene.
One of Ukraine's largest airports has been flattened after Russian forces fired rockets into the country's Luhansk and Dnipro regions.
Jeep owners, eat your heart out!