Breaking with EU, Hungary's leader backs China's peace proposal for Ukraine war

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has broken with the European Union to throw his support behind China's position paper for peace in the Ukraine war.

In a speech to the Hungarian national parliament on Monday, Orban warned that "the whole of Europe is slipping into the war, step by step".

"We need a ceasefire and the start of peace talks; Hungary calls for peace in all international forums; I see that most states support peace and Hungary cannot isolate itself from most of the world.

"Therefore, we consider China's peace plan important, and we support it," he said, according to the Hungarian news website Telex.

Photos of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia are posted on the wall of St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. Photo: Kyodo alt=Photos of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia are posted on the wall of St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. Photo: Kyodo>

China's 12-point position paper, released on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, calls for an immediate ceasefire, opposes the use of sanctions and nuclear weapons, and calls on all parties to stop "fanning the flames" of the war.

Orban, who is considered Beijing's closest ally in Europe, warned that with many other EU member nations now considering sending fighter jets to Ukraine, troops may follow.

By contrast, EU leaders have criticised China's paper, saying that it takes Russia's side.

"China introduced its 'position paper' on a political settlement. It is not really a peace plan and mostly reiterates well-known Chinese positions - some of which we share while important ones are missing," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post on Sunday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week that the bloc would assess the paper, "but it is already clear that the key problem is that it does not really distinguish aggressor from the victim, putting the parties at an equal level".

China's proposal was also rejected by the United States and Nato. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautiously welcomed it, reiterating a desire to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to media reports, Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv that "the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad ... but the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to."

Orban has frequently shown willingness to break with EU consensus on important foreign policy issues. He has held up sanction packages and halted the export of weaponry to Kyiv.

He has referred to Zelensky as an "opponent", drawing criticism from the Ukrainian leader.

However, Orban, who critics say has established an authoritarian government within the EU's borders, supported Brussels sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang in 2021, even as he torpedoed a package of measures to be taken in response to the imposition of Hong Kong's national security law months earlier.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the proposal deserves "great attention", but added that Moscow saw "no preconditions at present" for the conflict to shift tack and will continue its assault.

"We are paying a great deal of attention to the plan of our Chinese friends," Peskov told reporters on Monday.

