BREAKING:Gainesville Junior High School locked down

Gainesville Daily Register, Texas
·1 min read

Apr. 14—2:25 p.m. update:Gainesville Police Department confirmed they have a suspect in custody related to a manhunt for a person who Burleson police say may have killed a woman during a carjacking and shot a Burleson officer multiple times during a traffic stop earlier today, Wednesday, April 14.

GPD asks that everyone stay clear in the area of 800 South Weaver Street and Shadowood Lane.

******

Gainesville Independent School District officials sent the following to parents:

"The GJH campus is currently in a lock down. The Gainesville PD are currently in the area searching for a person of interest involved in criminal activity who may be in the area. When the area is deemed safe and the lock down is removed we will send another message."

When the lock down is lifted the post will be updated.

