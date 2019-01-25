Breaking: Government Shutdown Over? President Trump to Hold Press Conference at 1:30 pm

After 35 days, the U.S. partial government shutdown may be finally coming to an end. According to the Drudge Report, President Donald Trump is planning to hold a press conference at 1:00 pm ET to elaborate on the details.
Temporary Reprieve
A new funding agreement to re-open the U.S. government will likely be announced after 1:30 p.m. CBS and The Wall Street Journal have confirmed that the president will endorse a short-term bill to re-open the government.
CNBC’s Washington correspondent Eamon Javers describes the upcoming address as a “full blown presidential announcement.”
