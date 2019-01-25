Breaking: Government Shutdown Over? President Trump to Hold Press Conference at 1:30 pm

government shutdown donald trump More

After 35 days, the U.S. partial government shutdown may be finally coming to an end. According to the Drudge Report, President Donald Trump is planning to hold a press conference at 1:00 pm ET to elaborate on the details.

Temporary Reprieve

A new funding agreement to re-open the U.S. government will likely be announced after 1:30 p.m. CBS and The Wall Street Journal have confirmed that the president will endorse a short-term bill to re-open the government.

CNBC’s Washington correspondent Eamon Javers describes the upcoming address as a “full blown presidential announcement.”

