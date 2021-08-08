BREAKING THE HABIT: City looking to stop acts of vandalism

Aug. 7—The occasional act of vandalism is something any city has to deal with, as there will always be individuals who cannot adhere to the rules of polite society.

While City of Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the same is true here locally, it is the amount of damage done recently at Athens Sportsplex and Big Spring Memorial Park that has brought the topic of vandalism to the forefront.

"The damage itself is more than simple vandalism," Johnson said about the recent events. "This was on a larger scale, and it's totally unacceptable. Parks are there for people to enjoy, and when something like this happens, we have to close areas and it hinders people from enjoying the facilities."

The News Courier reported earlier this week that damage had been reported to lights and bathroom fixtures at the two public parks. The City reported Thursday there was also damage to a utility meter.

Johnson said acts of vandalism are not an everyday occurrence in Athens. He said reports come and go and can involve anything from spray paint to broken doors.

Either way, Johnson reminds the public that these acts are a crime, criminal mischief, with the amount of damage determining the severity of the charge.

"You can get fines, jail time or community service whether you're an adult or a juvenile," he said. "Either way, the law applies. Our laws (on what constitutes an illegal act) are very specific, and judges have a lot of discretion in the sentences they give."

Countering criminals

The City of Athens has released statements since the recent acts of vandalism were discovered saying surveillance and police patrols of public parks will be increased. Mayor Ronnie Marks said the City is making sure surveillance cameras and signage are in place to help deter such acts.

Marks said he is tired of having to deal with such acts of vandalism, though the City has some "pretty good leads" on who is responsible for the recent events. He said the City has been receiving tips, including from homeless individuals, that may help lead to an arrest(s).

"This is ever-occurring and ridiculous," Marks said. "We are going to try our best to put a stop to this."

Marks said he plans to take the issue before the City Council at its meeting Monday and suggest anyone convicted for acts of vandalism like these have community service, up to 50 hours, included as part of the sentence.

He said if acts of vandalism continue to occur, he will also consider closing City parks by certain times each day.

"I don't want to have to do that, but I will," Marks said.

Johnson said anyone with information about the damage or anyone who sees suspicious activity at city parks can call 256-233-8700.