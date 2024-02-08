Breaking heat records in Dallas-Fort Worth in winter? Here’s hottest day in February

If it feels warmer and you’re breaking a sweat under your coat in the dead of winter in Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s because temperatures in the region will be at least 10 degrees above normal.

To be fair, the Metroplex is not flirting with breaking any records. The highest temperature for Feb. 8 was 85 degrees in 1962. The hottest it has gotten in North Texas in February was in 1904 when the mercury hit 96 degrees.

Fort Worth (73) and Dallas (74) will experience unseasonably warmer highs in the low to mid 70s today, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office. The normal high in North Texas for this time of year is 60.9 degrees, weather service data show.

“Unseasonably warm weather can be expected today with highs in the lower 70s,” according to the NWS forecast. “There is a slight chance of rain across the southeast counties near a stalling front, but most areas will remain dry.”

Breezy conditions precedes a weak Pacific front pushed down from the Panhandle, continuing as a downslope wind action bringing warmer and dry conditions to North Texas.

North Texas started the week drying out from the rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, and then enjoy spring-like weather to end the work week before seeing another string of storms going into the weekend.

The region will see similar highs Friday before thunderstorms roll in by the evening.

“There is a slight chance of storms across East & Central Texas, but most folks will stay dry,” states the NWS forecast.