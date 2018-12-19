Homes damaged as powerful tornado touches down near Port Orchard, Washington

chaffin.mitchell
1 / 2
Screen Shot 2018-12-18 at 7.43.52 PM.png

A powerful storm plowed into Washington state on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a tornado, high winds, heavy rain and heavy snow.

A tornado touched down in Port Orchard, Washington, causing a significant amount of damage to houses and the neighborhood. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

"Steady precipitation tapered off over the Seattle Metro area during the afternoon. But, scattered thunderstorms formed. One of these thunderstorms tracked over Port Orchard just before 2 p.m. local time," AccuWeather Meteorologist David Samuhel said.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, most of the "catastrophic" damage is in the neighborhoods east and south of the Walmart in the 3400 block of Bethel Road Southeast.

"The atmosphere become very unstable as cold air aloft moved overhead. Meanwhile, surface temperatures were rather mild for December, reaching the 50s," Samuhel said.

Aerial shots of the damage showed homes that had entire roofs ripped off and other houses where trees had fallen on top of them.