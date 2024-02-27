BREAKING: Some homes evacuated for St. Johns County brush fire near County Road 214

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, and an air unit are at the scene of a brush fire.

County Road 214 is being shut down from Lexington Street to the dirt road east of Power Line Road.

SJSO said homes in the area are being evacuated.

BRUSH FIRE ALERT: CR 214 is being shut down from Lexington St. to the dirt road east of Power Line Road due to a brush fire. Homes in the area are being evacuated. St. Johns County Fire Rescue is on scene. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office air unit is also on scene and… pic.twitter.com/3YnqK6tfaD — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) February 27, 2024

