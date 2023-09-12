BREAKING: Homicide victims identified

Sep. 11—Muskogee police released the identities of two men shot to death Thursday.

According to a Muskogee Police Department press release, the two deceased are James McNac III, 18, and Coriyon Brown, 16.

McNac was alive when police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Center Lane early Thursday morning. He was transported to Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he died from his injuries.

Brown was discovered at East Hayes and North 45th streets later in the morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Both of these homicides are ongoing investigations and police are asking anyone that may have information on either homicide to contact the MPD Investigations Division.

Call (918) 680-3115 for information on the James McNac III investigation and/or (918) 680-3149 for information on the Coriyon Brown Investigation.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at (918) 682-2677 if you wish to remain anonymous.