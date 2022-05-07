Breaking up HSBC: Ping An's call to debate the future of Hong Kong's largest bank raises vexing question if its value is greater than the sum of its parts

HSBC's decision in 2020 to scrap dividends infuriated the bank's legion of Hong Kong shareholders from retirees to pension funds who depend on regular payouts by the city's largest currency-issuing bank for income.

One such retiree was Lo Chi-man, 71, a shareholder for 12 years who counted on the 6 per cent average dividend on his 50,000 shares to supplement his pension. He sold his stake when HSBC acceded to a call by the UK banking regulator to suspend payouts and conserve capital for the unfolding Covid-19 pandemic.

The cancellation - the first time in 20 years for the bank to miss a payment - sent HSBC's shares plunging, wiping out US$15 billion in value over three days. Shareholders picketed the bank's Central head office, demanding the reinstatement of dividends and to dock executive salaries for a year.

The episode, which abated after HSBC resumed payouts last year, was among several since 2012 that illustrated the myriad regulatory and geopolitical risks that HSBC faced across the 64 global markets it operated in. The bank, which marketed itself two decades ago as "the world's local bank" and the global financier of East-West trade, often found itself in a web of geopolitical strife, especially as US-China relations deteriorated to their worst level in 40 years.

HSBC shareholders picketed the bank's head office in Central on 16 April 2020 to submit a petition letter to senior executives to demand the reinstatement of its dividends. Photo: May Tse alt=HSBC shareholders picketed the bank's head office in Central on 16 April 2020 to submit a petition letter to senior executives to demand the reinstatement of its dividends. Photo: May Tse>

HSBC's critics are now joined by the bank's No. 1 shareholder and China's biggest insurer Ping An Insurance Group, with a 9.2 per cent stake. The Shenzhen-based insurer is calling for a "debate" to shake up the bank - potentially spin off its Asian business - and unlock value for investors.

"We want shareholders to participate in the debate and to propose solutions for HSBC," a Ping An spokesperson said this week, days after the bank reported a 28 per cent plunge in first-quarter profit. "Ping An supports all reforms and proposals from investors that can help HSBC's operations and long-term growth."

Ping An's chairman and chief executive Peter Ma Mingzhe during the insurer's 2019 Interim Results Media Conference at Admiralty on 16 August 2019. Photo: Nora Tam alt=Ping An's chairman and chief executive Peter Ma Mingzhe during the insurer's 2019 Interim Results Media Conference at Admiralty on 16 August 2019. Photo: Nora Tam>

"From a pure business point of view, [a break-up] wouldn't make sense," said Hugh Young, the Asia chairman of Abrdn, which owned 1.3 per cent of HSBC as of March 31. "It would make senseif they just found life politically far too difficult to squeeze, between China and America. Do they just give up the ghost? The raison d'etre for the bank has been to bring the East and the West together."

HSBC has been headquartered in London since its takeover of Midland Bank in 1992, which subjects it to UK regulations, even if it traces its roots to 1865 in colonial-era Hong Kong and Shanghai, and earned two-thirds of last year's pre-tax profit in Asia.

"If HSBC splits its Asia operations and moves its headquarters to Hong Kong, it can escape the need to follow UK regulations that are not in the interests of Hong Kong investors," said Sai Kung's district council member Christine Fong Kwok-shan, who represented more than 500 local shareholders opposed to HSBC's 2020 dividend suspension.

HSBC's shares jumped by as much as 4.5 per cent in Hong Kong since Ping An made its first public comments on the situation this week. The stock has outperformed Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index since the start of 2022, as well as rivals such as JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

HSBC's shares are still trading 43 per cent lower than their most recent high in January 2018, down 18 per cent since its latest "pivot to Asia" was announced in February 2020. That has added further fuel to discontented shareholders pushing for a change.

Ping An, which does not hold a seat on HSBC's 13-member board, is understood to have cited Prudential's spin-off of its European and US insurance businesses to focus on Asia as an example of how HSBC's break-up could benefit shareholders.

Still, Prudential's shares have fallen 48 per cent in Hong Kong since January 2018, and have declined by 44 per cent since it completed the spin-off of Jackson Financial in the US last September.

Many of HSBC's peers have not done much better. Crosstown rival Standard Chartered's shares have fallen 42 per cent since January 2018 in Hong Kong, whilst shares of British rival Barclays have declined 23 per cent in that same period in London. Shares of much smaller Singapore rival DBS have risen 24 per cent in that period.

"While we are not sure if a break up of HSBC would improve its profitability, it is worth having a review," said Tom Chan Pak-lam, chairman of Hong Kong Institute of Securities Dealers. "HSBC's Asia business is the most profitable area of the bank. If it lists its Asian business as a separate entity, it is more focused and has a clearer structure."

Ping An could force a vote at an extraordinary general meeting, but is not expected to do so at this time.

The latest shareholder push to split HSBC raises the question whether the bank is greater than the sum of its parts. Dismantling HSBC requires the bank to navigate a variety of complex challenges, from its capital structure to the disenfranchisement of UK shareholders who are not mandated to own Asia businesses, analysts said.

HSBC stands apart from other rivals in Asia and around the world with its broad reach, combined with deep and long-standing ties in China, insiders said. Splitting that into pieces would remove the unique proposition it can offer clients.

Chief executive Noel Quinn has placed greater emphasis on Asia in recent years as part of HSBC's latest strategy revamp, shifting several global business leaders to Hong Kong and billions of dollars in capital to the region.

An HSBC bank logo at the Bahrain Financial Harbour in Manama on March 24, 2011, bearing the bank's marketing slogan as "the world's local bank," first conceived in 2002. Photo: Reuters alt=An HSBC bank logo at the Bahrain Financial Harbour in Manama on March 24, 2011, bearing the bank's marketing slogan as "the world's local bank," first conceived in 2002. Photo: Reuters>

Nearly half of the revenue booked in HSBC's Asia investment bank last year came from outside the region and 77 per cent of its global wholesale banking revenue came from international relationships across its footprint.

"HSBC is the world's leading trade bank and some companies may prefer a UK-regulated bank to one potentially subject to Chinese influence," BofA Securities analyst Alastair Ryan said in a research note.

At the same time, the bank has issued debt that requires it to be regulated in London, another challenge to unwinding its operations. The lender is reluctant to relocate its headquarters again, after last conducting a review in 2015.

"We think we've got the right strategy," HSBC's chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson said during a media call last week, adding that executives are "not considering" a break-up of the bank. "If we can deliver that strategy, it [means] a material amount of upside to returns and shareholder value. I think we're seeing that in the share price. We're broadly one of best performing bank stocks globally over the last year."

HSBC's chief executive Noel Quinn during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing on November 22, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg alt=HSBC's chief executive Noel Quinn during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing on November 22, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg>

The calls to break up come at a seminal moment for Quinn, the long-time HSBC insider who took what some have described as the most difficult job in banking three years ago.

He replaced John Flint, who spent just 18 months as CEO before being ousted, as HSBC's board sought a wartime consigliere to lead the bank in "an increasingly complex and challenging global environment".

Quinn, who ran HSBC's Asia and global commercial banks before becoming its top executive, had to navigate a string of controversies since stepping into the job, while auditioning in an interim role for seven months initially as the lender flirted with hiring an outsider as leader for the first time in its 157-year history.

Soon before he took the role, HSBC drew Beijing's ire over its involvement in a US Department of Justice investigation into Huawei Technologies, that ended up with the Chinese company's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou being detained in Canada on US criminal charges. She returned to China last year after more than 1,000 days in detention and house arrest.

Vandals set fire to a HSBC branch in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district during an anti-government protest march on 1 January 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee alt=Vandals set fire to a HSBC branch in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district during an anti-government protest march on 1 January 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee>

During widespread protests in Hong Kong in 2019, HSBC branches were vandalised, alongside the branches of Bank of China and other China-domiciled lenders, after the bank closed an account used by a group which raised money to help pay legal bills for protesters.

It also garnered criticism from politicians in Britain and the US over its public support of a national security law adopted by Beijing for Hong Kong in light of the protests. That episode put HSBC in an especially tough spot, as its the Asia-Pacific chief executive Peter Wong was a delegate to the advisory body of China's legislature, which compelled him to express support for the controversial law.

On top of the geopolitical concerns, the bank's largest market, Hong Kong, has seen its economy take a hard hit in recent years, first by months of civil unrest in 2019 and then by the economic fallout of the city's zero Covid policy. The city's first-quarter economy shrunk by a worse-than-expected 4 per cent during the fifth wave of Covid-19 cases.

Despite the challenges Quinn faced in his first three years as CEO, HSBC executives are confident about the bank's prospects, as global central banks raise interest rates in the coming months, which improves profit margins for banks.

HSBC expects to reach double digit returns on average tangible equity by next year as a result of interest rate rises and as Hong Kong eases severe social distancing measures. Its annualised return on average tangible equity stood at 6.8 per cent in the first quarter.

Against this backdrop, Quinn is doubling down on the long-term prospects of rising incomes in Asia, shifting more than US$6 billion in capital from underperforming markets in the West to the region over a five-year period and going on a hiring spree.

The bank sold its retail banking operations in the US and France, increased its stake in its China securities and insurance ventures and bought retirement businesses in Singapore and India.

As the biggest foreign bank in China and the largest lender in Hong Kong, HSBC is better positioned than its competitors to capitalise on trade flows, as well as the growing wealth of Chinese customers onshore and outside the mainland, Quinn said.

"International connectivity remains key to our strategy," he said last week. "The benefits of our scale and our international network increasingly differentiate us from domestic or regional peers."

All these projections and Ping An's push came too late for Lo, who sold his HSBC stake, and said he would not return as a shareholder.

"The suspension of dividends forced me to reduce my living standard because I lost my regular income," he said. "It did not fit with my investment purpose, and I was very disappointed."

"I do not think HSBC executives will listen to Ping An," he said. "Many loyal shareholders like me have called on HSBC to move back to Hong Kong, but they never listened to us."

