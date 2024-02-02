BREAKING: Jacksonville funeral home director arrested in Orange County

The man at the center of a state investigation for allegedly mishandling human remains, stealing people’s money, and abonding his funeral home has been arrested.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Elliot Maurice Graham was arrested by Orange County deputies and booked in jail. The charges for his arrest are grand theft and improper preservation of a human body.

Action News Jax told you Wednesday the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) secured an arrest warrant for Elliot Maurice Graham, Funeral Director of Marion Graham Mortuaries. He is facing multiple charges including one felony count of Grand Theft and one misdemeanor count of Improper Preservation of a Human Body.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information has been made available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.