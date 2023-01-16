BREAKING: JSO arrests 18-year-old for triple murder

Rich Jones
·1 min read

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a triple-homicide on Sunday. 18-year-old Ja-Darrius Jones is charged with three counts of murder, armed robbery and auto theft.

Around 12:30 pm Sunday, police responded to shots fired on Bridges Road, off Dunn Avenue in the Copper Hill area of the northwest side.

Once on scene officers found a man dead outside of a home. Inside the home, a woman and man were also found dead.

Police initially did not provide a cause or manner of death.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.


