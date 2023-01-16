BREAKING: JSO arrests 18-year-old for triple murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a triple-homicide on Sunday. 18-year-old Ja-Darrius Jones is charged with three counts of murder, armed robbery and auto theft.

Around 12:30 pm Sunday, police responded to shots fired on Bridges Road, off Dunn Avenue in the Copper Hill area of the northwest side.

Once on scene officers found a man dead outside of a home. Inside the home, a woman and man were also found dead.

Police initially did not provide a cause or manner of death.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

#JSO has arrested 18yo Ja-Darrius Jones in the triple #homicide that occurred yesterday morning on Bridges Road. He was arrested for 3 counts of murder, armed robbery, and auto theft. Great work by detectives with Homicide Team 6! pic.twitter.com/GkdytIsQ6D — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 16, 2023



