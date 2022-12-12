BREAKING: Kimrey pleads guilty to the murder of Mariah Woods

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II has pled guilty to the murder of Mariah Woods.

Update: Monday 3 p.m.

Just before 3 p.m. Kimrey spoke briefly to the court and to Woods' family.

Visibly taken back by emotion, Kimrey said, "I am deeply sorry for the pain and grief I've caused. I am so very sorry for the family and everyone involved."

Woods' mother, emotional as well, followed behind Kimrey saying, "I stand before you a broken, destroyed person. My family and I will never be the same. Something will always be missing. We Have been tortured and harassed, we have not been able to grieve. My sons have been tortured, taken away and to this day, still cannot understand, talking about milestones they won't see and all the firsts they won't get to experience."

Woods went on to say, "She (Mariah) will be honored forever and remembered. I want to know why but I know we never will know. She was the light of everybody's life. I had her name picked out even before I had a little girl. She was like my best friend."

Update: Monday 2:50 p.m.

Kimrey's defense attorney Walter H. Paramore, III turned to Woods' family who was in attendance Monday afternoon and apologized on behalf of Kimrey.

Paramore stated Kimrey's judgment was impaired by drugs he had taken and that there was no evidence of premeditation or deliberation, adding this was not a traditional first-degree murder. Paramore went on to say the district attorney's office used the chloroform situation as a shortcut to charging Kimrey with first-degree murder and that Woods' death was an accident.

Update: Monday 2:25 p.m.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee presented the evidence found during the investigation of Woods' death in court Monday afternoon.

Lee said Woods' mother Christy Woods has taken multiple polygraph tests and passed. Detectives have no credible evidence that Woods was involved in her daughter's murder. Kimrey took several polygraph tests and failed, including an FBI-issued test.

Detectives also investigated for any signs of sexual assault but did not find any. The official cause of death was chloroform toxicity and Kimrey said he had accidentally given it to her because he wanted her to go to sleep while he got high.

Lee said Kimrey had purchased a flashlight, bleach and nail polish remover, a headlamp, zip ties, a padlock and a nerf gun at a local family dollar store prior to Mariah's death. Most of what he purchased was used to make the chloroform. During this time, Kimrey was addicted to methamphetamine.

Describing the events after Woods died, Lee stated Kimrey admitted to placing the 3-year-old in three trash bags with a 50-pound block and eventually told detectives where to find her on a map but refused to take police there himself. The distance from the house to where detectives found Woods was 22.4 miles.

Woods was found with scrapes, bruises and abrasions that she most likely suffered from being taken to the area Kimrey told police they would find her.

Update: Monday, 2:12 p.m.

On Monday afternoon, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II appeared in Onslow County Superior Court, charged with first-degree murder of Mariah Woods.

Shortly after the 2 p.m. start, Kimrey pled guilty to first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse. The date of offense is on or about November 26-27, 2017.

Kimrey was sentenced to life without parole. Kimrey's trial has been moved multiple times. Kimrey's trial is a capital case and the DA's office has said they'd be seeking the death penalty.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey was charged on Jan. 24, 2018, with first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse. Kimrey's arrest warrant states the defendant “intentionally” inflicted serious bodily injury on Mariah Kay Woods using chloroform.

Woods was found dead on Dec. 2, 2017, in Shelter Creek in Pender County ending a six-day search by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marine Corps, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers.

